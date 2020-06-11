Local gospel singer performs at George Floyd’s funeral

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - George Floyd was laid to rest Tuesday. His funeral included various speakers and performers who honored his life.
One of those performers is from Southwest Louisiana. Vonnie Lopez is part of the Eastwood Pentecostal Church and has sang with the Kurt Carr Singers for nearly 18 years.
“The air was thick with grief and with pain, you could feel it, you could feel it,” Lopez said. “I could actually even sense the hopelessness in the room of we’ve been here before. That hurts.”
The group performed the song, “For Every Mountain.”
“It was quite a moment, I mean it was very powerful and you could see the family," Lopez said. “They were just on their feet the entire time the song was going.”
Lopez described the experience as a powerful moment she will never forget.
“And I stood there at the casket and I saw the person,” Lopez said. “It’s one thing to watch a news story but it’s a whole different thing to know that was a real person. That’s not just a figure on the screen it was a person. He had a face, he has a name.”
Lopez said the song, which represents hope, is a hope for change and a hope for a better tomorrow. Lopez said she was honored to be at the funeral to pay her respects to George Floyd and his family.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.