Hometown Heroes - “The Healing Song”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Area music legend Jo El Sonnier wrote "The Healing Song" in 2005. But it was a series of tragic events in the Lafayette area 10 years later that led him to invite other Cajun musicians to join together in a special recording session filled with hope.
"Each performer that sang the song, I had Chubby Carrier, Wayne Toups, Roddy Romero, Steve Riley," recalled Sonnier. "They didn't just sing verse to verse. They sang the verse with pain."
Tom and Maddy Landry host a Saturday morning show on McNeese Radio station KBYS. They discovered "The Healing Song" is still relevant today.
"It tells about hope and healing and having love in your heart," said Tom. "It just fits for what we're going through as a nation right now.
Sonnier says a special artist on the recording is the late Buckwheat Zydeco, who was ill at the time and died just a short time later."
"He was in the video, it was the last song he performed in," said Sonnier. "We didn't think he would actually sing. The thing it, he was the hottest inspiration of all He left his legacy with 'The Healing Song'."
"It is Louisiana," said Maddy. "It is our culture that's really being presented in the song. But even bigger than that, it's that sense that if we can touch one another some kind of way. If it can't be physical, maybe it can be from music. It can be emotionally that we touch people. And that's where the healing can come in. "
“The Healing Song with Jo El and Friends” can be viewed on YouTube and is available for download on ITunes.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.