Gov. Edwards signs late Rep. Reggie Bagala’s LSU license plate bill into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has authorized a license plate honoring the LSU football team’s historic 2019 season.
Edwards signed HB 765, authored by the late Rep. Reggie Bagala, R-Cut Off, into law during a private ceremony Wednesday, June 10.
Bagala died from complications from COVID-19 on April 9.
The ceremony was attended by Rep. Bagala’s wife and son, LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron, and Athletic Director Scott Woodward.
The LSU football team won an unprecedented 15 games during the 2019 season including the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.