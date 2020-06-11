FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant stretch of weather ahead with no rain in sight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very pleasant morning is underway as temperatures took a nice plunge overnight, in some spots as cool as the upper 50s this morning. Elsewhere lower 60s are commonplace as a full day of sunshine is ahead. This will help warm up temperatures quickly but without the humidity to factor in any sort of heat index.
You’ll certainly not want to waste this kind of weather, so find a way to get outside and enjoy it however you can. High temperatures this afternoon look to top out just shy of 90 degrees with another pleasant evening in store. Once the sun sets, temperatures should quickly drop back into the 70s with lows back into the upper 50s to lower 60s tonight.
A long stretch of sunny days is ahead with humidity values staying lower than normal helping to keep away the dreaded heat index that we know will be back before we know it! Nights dropping into the 60s will hang around through early next week while afternoon highs get a little hotter each day, reaching the lower to even middle 90s.
The tropics stay quiet over the next several days. Despite a tropical wave near the coast of South America this morning, no development is expected as it moves into an area of unfavorable conditions for tropical development due to high amounts of wind shear. The Gulf of Mexico stays quiet and there is no development expected nor any systems moving into the Gulf over at least the next 7 to 10 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
