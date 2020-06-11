FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon, temperatures warm moving forward with plenty of sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A picture perfect afternoon with abundant sunshine and low humidity making it feel nice as well. Temperatures have risen into the middle and upper 80′s as we make it pretty close to 90 for our high.
As we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can expect to see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but no threat of any rain as our good friend high pressure remains in control. A perfect afternoon to maybe hangout by the pool and relax, or take your dog for a walk as we still have plenty of sunlight left for our Thursday. Temperatures will be cool once again as we head into the overnight hours as we see temperatures falling back into the middle 70′s for our evening and starting Friday off in the lower and middle 60′s. Friday afternoon will be nice as well as it will be very similar to what we saw on Thursday, but we may be a degree or two warmer as we reach the lower 90′s once again. High pressure remains to our north and that will continue to bring drier air into our region and that will help to keep things feeling great.
Into our weekend any plans that you may have are looking perfect as we see no threat of rain as the current weather pattern looks to hold and high pressure will continue to provide our clear skies. We do see our overnight lows slowly creeping up as we increase a little more humidity as our winds shift more out of the easterly direction as the high pressure slides a little further eastward. Lows start out in the upper 60′s for both Saturday and Sunday morning with our afternoon highs back into the lower 90′s. So make sure to get out and enjoy the wonderful weather if you have the opportunity.
Pushing into next week there is very little change in the pattern as the high is very slow on moving out, which is great because that means the rain chances will continue to be low. Highs remain in the lower to middle 90′s each day so some of the warmest weather we have seen this year looks to stick around. The next chance of rain doesn’t look to come until late next week and even that looks to be really low. Enjoy the nice and sunny weather that will be around through the end of this week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
