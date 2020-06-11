FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon, temperatures warm moving forward with plenty of sunshine

As we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can expect to see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but no threat of any rain as our good friend high pressure remains in control. A perfect afternoon to maybe hangout by the pool and relax, or take your dog for a walk as we still have plenty of sunlight left for our Thursday. Temperatures will be cool once again as we head into the overnight hours as we see temperatures falling back into the middle 70′s for our evening and starting Friday off in the lower and middle 60′s. Friday afternoon will be nice as well as it will be very similar to what we saw on Thursday, but we may be a degree or two warmer as we reach the lower 90′s once again. High pressure remains to our north and that will continue to bring drier air into our region and that will help to keep things feeling great.