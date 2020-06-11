Chase, Stingley named Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans

Chase is a 6-foot, 208-pound junior from Harvey. He set the SEC record for touchdown receptions (20) and receiving yards (1,780) last season. Chase also had 84 catches. The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner is the first player in LSU history to reach the 2,000-yard mark for receiving yards in his first two years with the Tigers. He became the first wide receiver in LSU history to be named a unanimous All-American last season. So far, Chase has caught 107 passes for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns.