Cassidy calls defunding police one of the “stupidest proposals” to come out

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The forward movement since George Floyd’s brutal killing continues its momentum. This week Democrats unveiled the Justice in Policing Act, aimed at better holding police accountable for misconduct and excessive use of force.
Some call for defunding of police departments.
But U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy says he would not support that.
“One of the stupidest proposals to come out of this though, is the idea of defunding the police. No one would be more happy to defund the police than rapists and robbers. So, unless we want rapists and robbers to rule the streets, then we need to fund the police,” he said.
But what about redirecting police funds to offset needs like mental health, that police often deal with. Cassidy said it’s not that simple.
“There’s going to be obstacles and in the meantime, county jails, parish prisons will continue to be the number one place where the mentally ill are treated,” he said.
Cassidy says he’d like to see more partnership between police and communities and finding common ground on a path forward.
“A path forward that preserves public safety, but actually ensures public safety for those who understand they have not received what they should have,” said Cassidy.
On the police reform bill, Cassidy says he wants to see policing remain local. One part would limit military equipment to police.
“I think we need to hear from local law enforcement as to that which is appropriate as opposed to that which is excessive. I don’t think we need the excessive, but we certainly need the appropriate,” he said.
Cassidy says our society must address legitimate grievances and he encourages peaceful protests.
