Unrestrained driver from Jennings killed in crash in Jeff Davis Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Jefferson Davis Parish.
The crash occurred on LA-395 near Bucklin Road at 12:15 a.m., on June 10.
Roy Mallett, 34, of Jennings, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck and was traveling south on LA-395 when the truck crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway, and entered a ditch. Then the truck traveled back across the roadway and ran off the right side of the road. After Mallett ran off the right side of the roadway, his truck struck the embankment of a ditch and rolled over.
“Mallett was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle,” says Trooper Derek Senegal with LSP.
Mallet was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.