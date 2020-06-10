Unrestrained driver from Jennings killed in crash in Jeff Davis Parish

Roy Mallett, 34, of Jennings, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck and was traveling south on LA-395 when the truck crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway, and entered a ditch. Then the truck traveled back across the roadway and ran off the right side of the road. After Mallett ran off the right side of the roadway, his truck struck the embankment of a ditch and rolled over.