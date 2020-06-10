SWLA Arrest Report - June 9, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 9, 2020.
Raddella Ladette Peloquin, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Brandon Lee Comer, 35, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Allison Nicole Bergeron, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Cullen Maxwell Manuel, 25, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; aggravated flight from an officer.
Jordan Harold Holmes, 24, Harrison Township, MI: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; transactions involving drug proceeds; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Kayla Eden Taylor, 32, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer; trespassing; resisting an officer.
Megan Raquel Fontenot, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); operating a vehicle with a suspended license; out of date inspection tags.
Randi Lynn Blackmon, 28, Westlake: Credit card fraud; identity theft; retail theft under $1,000; unauthorized use of an access card for theft.
William Henry Heller III, 58, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; obstruction.
Roberto G. Hernandez, 41, Mission, TX: Third offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; careless operation.
Jordan Lynn Do, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andre Christopher Williams, 33, DeQuincy: Attempted second-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon; obstruction of justice; illegal use of weapons.
Richard W. Abshire, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; attempted resisting of an officer.
