Summer art camps with the Art Factory

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Now that we’ve entered phase two of Louisiana’s reopening, local businesses are making plans for the summer. So, if you’re looking for a creative outlet for the kids this summer the Art Factory in Lake Charles has you covered.
“I always thought of myself as someone who was creative. It’s really fun to create with my hands, my hands are filthy right now! But during our stay at home time, I realized that I had to make," said owner Tracy Lemieux. “So what I did was we created ‘The backyard studio.’ I would prepare all of the things that people needed. The clay, the glazes, the tools that they might need to make it happen. Then we met on zoom.”
The Art Factory has a number of camps that kids can sign up for.
“We scheduled six camps for the summertime. We only put three kiddos at each table. We like to do things that maybe they don’t get to do at home. We paint with acrylic paint. We do a lot of printing. We do screen printing. Probably one of my more favorite things to do, because everything is my favorite thing to do, but I love doing image transferring on to clay.”
And the activities aren’t just fun, they’re also educational.
“As you see behind me, this is an artist Kimmy Cantrell and he makes his faces out of clay, but we use some recycled cardboard. We love to talk about art history. It’s nice to know where things started. It’s nice to see people who worked so hard and letting them know that, you know, it doesn’t come easy. Some of these artist worked years and years and years. But at the core, I love to watch people create something that they never thought they could do!”
The Art Factory has four more camps this summer.
If you want to register your child you can visit the Art Factory’s website HERE.
