Lake Charles native Sean Ardoin wants to open conversation in his song “What Do You See”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Music is a common outlet for artists and musicians to address world issues in a powerful way.
A Grammy nominated zydeco musician and Lake Charles native, Sean Ardoin, is doing just that with his song “What Do You See".
Sean Ardoin originally wrote his song back in 2016, compelled by the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castille.
“It’s very hard for someone to care about someone," Ardoin said. "About a being they see being killed when they don’t identify that being as being the same.”
So, he decided to address it through song.
He released “What Do You See” but quickly decided to pull it after Dallas police officers were ambushed, and five were killed in retaliation of the recent deaths of black men.
Now four years later, he says the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others have made it evident he can’t hold on to the song any longer.
“The specific target most times is black men. And so we have to have a conversation about that, you know," Ardoin said. "And so I was like okay well lets show black men of all walks of life so that you can see they’re just like you.”
“What Do You See” is written as a conversation between Ardoin and a white friend addressing how black men in particular are seen in America.
Ardoin says he hopes to inspire people to begin having the tough and overdue conversations.
So far a common reaction Ardoin says hes getting, is people saying they hadn’t realized they thought a certain way before watching the video.
“From that morning, when I set it to release, my phone has been blowing up," Ardoin said. "I’ve been having conversations with white people everyday all day and they have been very productive. And everyone is saying the same thing, that’s how you know God is in it.”
Ardoin says he wants people of all races to think about how they really see their black friends, neighbors, teachers, even doctors and start making strides towards healing.
“The only way we can change this fruit, is to change the root," Ardoin said. "And the root of the tree is inherent bias, racism and over 400 almost 500 years of a perception of us that just isn’t true.”
Ardoin has started a “What Do You See” group on Facebook for people of all races to watch his video and give honest and open reaction in a safe space to communicate about racism, and how we can move forward.
