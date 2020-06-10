FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with sunshine, we remain sunny into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a really nice afternoon so far as we have seen a few clouds from time to time, but plenty of sunshine as well. That has helped us to warm into the middle and upper 80′s and will help us to reach the lower 90′s in some areas.
As we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can expect to see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but no threat of any rain. It will be a really nice afternoon to go for a walk or go and sit by the pool to enjoy the lower humidity. Temperatures will be cooling as we head into the evening as the sun sets and will be giving us a cooler start to our Thursday in comparison to our last couple of mornings. Temperatures start out in the middle 60′s for Southwest Louisiana with clear skies and northerly breezes, which will help to keep those humidity values low. High pressure will be the name of the game as we head into the next several days as it will be providing plenty of sunshine, but with that comes warm temperatures as we look to be in the upper 80′s to near 90 for our Thursday afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans in the coming days the good news will be they are looking just fine as there is no chance of rain in the forecast.
Into the ending of our week and weekend more of the same is in store for the region as we look to see plenty of sunshine as well as temperatures climbing into the afternoon hours. Low humidity looks to stick around as we head through the weekend as well, slowly building each day, but definitely not as high as what we had seen the last couple of days where we were in the upper 70′s and even lower 80′s. Temperatures will be warm though as we are in the lower 90′s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday so a perfect afternoon to go for a swim to help cool off.
High pressure remains in place into next week as well, but will be slowly shifting more off to our east and that will allow for moisture values to slowly creep back into the picture. Highs remain in the lower 90′s with lows in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s, but at this time rain chances remain low. Enjoy the nice sunshine and warmer temperatures!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
