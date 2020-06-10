FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with sunshine, we remain sunny into the weekend

As we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can expect to see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but no threat of any rain. It will be a really nice afternoon to go for a walk or go and sit by the pool to enjoy the lower humidity. Temperatures will be cooling as we head into the evening as the sun sets and will be giving us a cooler start to our Thursday in comparison to our last couple of mornings. Temperatures start out in the middle 60′s for Southwest Louisiana with clear skies and northerly breezes, which will help to keep those humidity values low. High pressure will be the name of the game as we head into the next several days as it will be providing plenty of sunshine, but with that comes warm temperatures as we look to be in the upper 80′s to near 90 for our Thursday afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans in the coming days the good news will be they are looking just fine as there is no chance of rain in the forecast.