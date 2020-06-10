FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms end very early today followed by a big drop in humidity

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early morning storms associated with a cool front that moved through Southwest Louisiana early this morning brought a couple of strong storms through the area before sunrise but will continue to quickly end through the morning hours. Any leftover storms should be ending around sunrise, as the stifling humid air so thick you could cut with a knife gets replaced by a much drier air mass that will lead to lower temperatures at night for the next several mornings.
With the sunshine returning through the day, temperatures will still heat up into the lower 90s, even as humidity values drop through the day. Winds will turn out of the NW between 10 and 15 mph, and once the sun sets, temperatures should quickly fall through the 80s and 70s before midnight while continuing to fall into the lower to middle 60s overnight.
Thursday morning will bring a much more pleasant start with temperatures warming out of the 60s into the upper 80s by the afternoon. No longer this week will heat indices return to the 100 degree range, with the drier air making feels like temperatures no higher than what the thermometer reads! High pressure building in from the Rockies and southern Plains will stay locked in place through next week, keeping rain out of the forecast.
Some computer models bring a slight chance of showers back by the end of next week, but until then there are no chances in the forecast. With the remnants of Cristobal all the way up into western Great Lakes, the tropical outlook looks quiet for the next few days. An area of disturbed weather in the mid-Atlantic, hundreds of miles east of Bermuda has a slight chance of tropical development but will not likely form nor pose any threat to land. There is nothing threatening the Gulf over at least the next 7 to 10 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.