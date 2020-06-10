FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms end very early today followed by a big drop in humidity

Some computer models bring a slight chance of showers back by the end of next week, but until then there are no chances in the forecast. With the remnants of Cristobal all the way up into western Great Lakes, the tropical outlook looks quiet for the next few days. An area of disturbed weather in the mid-Atlantic, hundreds of miles east of Bermuda has a slight chance of tropical development but will not likely form nor pose any threat to land. There is nothing threatening the Gulf over at least the next 7 to 10 days.