CHRISTUS Athletic Club of Lake Charles announces it will not be re-opening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Louisiana Athletic Club of Lake Charles announced on Wednesday its decision to not re-open. They said it was a difficult decision that was not made lightly.
According to their Facebook post, they have attempted to re-evaluate how to meet the needs of their community most effectively and decided they will now turn their focus to, “continuing to ensure that our core health care operations and services remain safe places to give and receive both COVID and non-COVID care.”
They will ensure all club members and associates impacted by this decision are, “treated in a compassionate, transparent and timely manner to ensure an orderly transition.”
They also announced that any advanced payments that have already been deducted will be refunded.
For any membership related questions contact Cheyanna Glyenn by phone 318.820.9963 or Cheyanna.glyenn@christushealth.org.
