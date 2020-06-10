2020 Census continues amid COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Right around the time the pandemic hit the country, efforts to get people to fill out the 2020 Census were underway.
“We were sending out all of our messaging as the Complete Count Committee and sending these mass texts to as many people as we can and all of the students in Calcasieu parish. We were doing that on April 1. Well, everything got closed.” said Tom Hoefer with the Calcasieu Complete Count Committee. He said people were asked to respond by April 1.
At the end of the month Census workers planned to go door-to-door to check on people who hadn’t. But, those operations were delayed due to COVID-19.
“They’ll have much less time to go and do that work before this has to be wrapped up. You know, before the end of the 2020 calendar year, so, that’s a challenge.”
While in some states Census takers are now able to go door-to-door to get people to fill out the Census, that is not the case in Louisiana.
“It makes it that much more important that people voluntarily go ahead and go to Census.gov and fill out their form for their household.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 55% of households in Louisiana have responded to the census.
Below is the breakdown percentages of households that have responded in SWLA:
“If you find any location that has 75% to 80%, that’s really really good.”
In the 2010 Census, Calcasieu Parish had a 63% voluntary response rate. So, Hoefer says there is work to be done.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.