Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing since June 7.
Khadijha Rigmaiden was last seen Sunday morning on the corner of Nelson and Ham Reid Road.
“We are very worried about her and concerned and her whole family is looking for her,” Betty Rigmaiden said.
Betty said Khadijha has dark brown hair, worn in a natural style and dark brown eyes. Khadijha has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher at the top of her back and a tattoo of lips on her shoulder, Betty said.
Family and friends of Khadijha started to put up flyers Wednesday evening while CPSO is working the case.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.
