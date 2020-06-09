Water interruption scheduled for parts of Lake Charles

By Patrick Deaville | June 9, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 8:08 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Waterworks District 5 will temporarily be interrupting water service in the lower portion of the district from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. today, June 9, 2020.

The following areas will be affected:

  • Highway 397 south of Farm Road
  • McNeese Street
  • Parts of the Clearfield subdivision
  • Oak Grove subdivision
  • Highland Hills subdivision

The interruption will be taking place so that contractors can make a tie-in of a new water main. Once the tie-in is complete a boil advisory will be issued for the affected areas.

If you have any questions you can contact Waterworks District 5 at 337-721-3754.

