SWLA Arrest Report - June 8, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 8, 2020.
Donna Nicole Hardy, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Dana Lee Gauthier, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery of a police officer; theft of under $1,000.
Stanley Chima Okorie, 29, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
Nicole Marie Babineaux, 35, Lake Charles: Stalking; theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000.
Joseph Paul Oquain, 48, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Brandy Marie Billiot, 37, Houma, LA: ARDC detainer.
Dawon Drake Jr., 17, Lake Charles: First-degree rape; sexual battery.
Robert Angelo Ellzey, 40, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000; theft under $1,000.
Cary Stevens Nimmons Jr., 28, Houston, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Joshua Terell Evans, 30, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a felon; out of state detainer.
Trevione Terry, 22, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a felon.
River Austin Ray Langley, 25, Westlake: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Jaron Paul Cole, 29, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson Moore, 21, Lake Charles: Armed robbery (2 charges); attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a felon; misrepresentation during booking; out of state detainer.
Marlin J. Jenkins, 48, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm; assault.
