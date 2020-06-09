Sulphur native Christian Trahan named Preseason All-AAC TE by Athlon Sports

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2019 season was a breakout year for Houston tight end Christian Trahan. For his efforts, Athlon Sports named Trahan to the All-American Athletic Conference third team on Monday.
During his sophomore season with the Cougars, Trahan caught 22 passes for 244 yards along with one touchdown. He became a key target in the Houston passing game as he logged 12 starts a year ago.
The Sulphur native had a season-high 71 yards vs. No. 16 SMU on Oct. 24.
