Study shows economic impact of shutdowns on Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The coronavirus isn’t just a danger to American’s Health. It’s also a menace to our wallets.
Due to the Pandemic, scores of non-essential businesses have closed for months, and states are only just beginning to reopen.
The loss of Revenue from business closures has caused massive layoffs, and the unemployment rate has skyrocketed to 14.5%.
While the federal government has helped mitigate some of this damage through business loans, direct stimulus payments to individuals, and increased unemployment benefits it will take time for state economies to recover. And that is especially the case in states that depend heavily on industries that were most affected.
To find out which economies were most exposed, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 metics, including the highest share of unemployment from small businesses, to the lowest share of workers with access to paid sick leave.
Here are some of the most notable findings for Louisiana:
- Louisiana ranked second in the nation for state economies most exposed to the coronavirus.
- We ranked eighth in the nation for our share of employment from highly affected industries.
- And we ranked second in the nation for the lowest share of workers working from home.
You can find the full WalletHub study HERE.
