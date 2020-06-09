Student and former students protest behavior of McNeese counselor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A group of former students and one current student at McNeese are raising concerns about the conduct of a counselor at the University’s counseling center.
They went public with a small protest on campus and are calling themselves the McNeese 8.
They waved signs outside of Kaufman Hall at McNeese on Monday.
Former student Hannah Koonce says she went to the counselor about family problems and an abusive relationship and faced inappropriate comments and questions.
“He would ask me to talk about my sex life, quite a bit, when it wasn’t the topic at hand. He would ask me a lot of questions about my body and he would make inappropriate comments about my body as well,” she said.
Koonce says there are seven others with complaints ranging from the counselor falling asleep during sessions to students feeling their problems were invalid.
“We want to know that this will not happen again to anyone else,” she said.
Koonce says, for her, it was the last straw, when she tried to talk about having been raped and the counselor blamed her.
“I told him it wasn’t my fault, I told him that you can’t blame me for that. I told him that’s not okay and I stormed out of his office and that was the last time I saw him,” she said.
McNeese contacted Koonce when she raised issues on social media.
Spokesperson Candace Townsend says it’s a personnel matter so that can’t give details, but:
“I can’ comment and say that we’re taking this all very seriously and this situation has not reached its conclusion yet,” she said.
Townsend says some allegations are from 2018 and urges students to report such issues when they happen.
“We’re discussing something that perhaps happened in 2018. It would have helped tremendously if we had known that there were concerns closer to the time this incident happened.”
Koonce says their goal is for no other students to suffer.
She says they are talking to an attorney about a lawsuit, but she says they don’t want money -- just to increase awareness about the need for mental healthcare.
