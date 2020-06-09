RediscoverSWLA campaign encourages residents to support local businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the dust begins to settle from COVID-19 and the state embarks on phase 2 of reopening, officials are getting a clearer view of how the pandemic has impacted the local shops and restaurants we love.
With shops and restaurants beginning to reopen after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards lifted stay-at-home regulations, Southwest Louisiana is hoping residents keep their money in town.
The Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitor’s Bureau launched the “#RediscoverSWLA” campaign on Friday, to encourage residents to patronize local businesses while economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“Having our local patrons take care of our local businesses is imperative to keep those businesses afloat,” said President/CEO Kyle Edmiston.
Sulphur Pitt Grill...Lake Charles City Market... and Texas Furniture, just a few of the latest to close up shop in Southwest Louisiana. With phase 2 of reopening the state’s economy in full effect...Emidnston says the work to restore some of these businesses will be crucial in these summer months.
“As we start to reopen, we felt it very important to bring those locally in that 5-parish area that we call home into our own businesses and let us be that kickstart to getting their businesses going again as they try to recover from this downturn," Edmiston said.
He says the economic loss due to the pandemic can not only be seen...
“As we came into this year, the Convention & Visitor’s Bureau was estimating to see $775 million-dollar economic impact from tourism."
It can be felt...
“Right now the CVB is projecting that we’re going to lose approximately $500 million out of that 775 this year.”
With summer upon us, the SWLA Convention & Visitor’s Bureau recently launched a new campaign aimed at getting locals to take those summer vacations closer to home.
“We’re starting to see an influx of visitation, people moving about the community smartly, but people are starting to travel again," said Edmiston. "We do have a list of every business and operation on our website, things that people can do within 30 minutes of where everyone lives and maybe something everyone has forgotten about...”
For more information and ideas on things to see and do, log onto www.visitlakecharles.org/rediscover.
