Police arrest husband of Lori Vallow after human remains found at Idaho home

REXBURG, Idaho (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police in Idaho have arrested Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, after human remains were found at his home, according to reports.
According to multiple news outlets, the human remains were found during a search warrant served at his home in Rexburg on Tuesday.
Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, whose two children went missing in September 2019.
The remains have not been identified, so it’s unclear if they belong to her kids, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow.
Vallow was arrested earlier this year after the couple fled to Kauai. She was extradited to Idaho, where she remains in custody.
It's unclear what charges Daybell faces at this time.
This story will be updated.
