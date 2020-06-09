McNeese places league-high nine student-athletes on 2020 SLC All-Academic Track and Field Team

FRISCO, Texas (KPLC) – McNeese placed a Southland Conference-best nine student-athletes on the 2020 SLC Indoor Track and Field Academic All-Conference Team, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Four Cowboys – Joey Croft, Luke Horgan, Nemanja Koviljac and Josh Raphael, were joined by five Cowgirls – Alanna Arvie, Brentney Carroll, Aleyah Donald, Ciara Gilroy and Malayia Jedkins.
Arvie and Koviljac are making their third appearance on the team while Donald is a two-time recipient of the award.
Arvie, the league’s champion in the weight throw, is one of seven of the nine McNeese student-athletes to be recognized who compiled a perfect 4.0 grade point average, that coming in biology/pre-med.
Donald had a 4.0 in criminal justice, Carroll a 4.0 in graduate studies, Gilroy 4.0 in HHP/pre-physical therapy, and Jedkins 4.0 in nursing.
On the men’s side, Koviljac recorded a 4.0 in chemical engineering, Raphael a 4.0 in mass communication, Croft a 3.83 in HHP/sports wellness and management, and Horgan a 3.5 in marketing.
McNeese led the league with nine individuals on the team followed by Abilene Christian and Central Arkansas with eight, Stephen F. Austin and UIW with seven each, Northwestern State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Sam Houston with five apiece, Houston Baptist with four, Lamar with three, Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana with two selections each, and New Orleans with one.
