LSU football players return to campus for voluntary workouts
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan prepares to throw a pass during spring practice in March. The players are allowed to do strength and conditioning work only, as football activities are not permitted under the watch of the LSU coaching staff. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jacques Doucet | June 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 8:53 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and his Tigers are beginning to come together and take steps toward the 2020 season, whatever the structure of that season is.

The players are just now starting to return to the football operations building, as basically no one has been allowed inside there for more than two months.

The LSU Tigers returned to campus Tuesday, June 9 for voluntary workouts.

The workouts consist of strength and conditioning work only, as football activities are not permitted under the watch of the LSU coaching staff.

Head strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt is working with 20 players at a time, in six different groups.

LSU is also making sure none of the players have contracted the coronavirus. The staff is using antibody tests and taking players’ temperatures consistently.

