LSU apologizes after uproar over racial slur allegedly used by incoming freshman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An incoming LSU freshman is being targeted on social media for allegedly posting a video using a racial slur.
The video of the incoming student posted on social media says he hates “n-words.” The video is now causing an uproar on Twitter; many students, professors, and others want the university to take action.
“As I am watching all of this unfold, I can definitely say it’s going to break some trust for some of those students and professors with the institution come this fall," said Tamiera Nash, a Black Lives Matter advocate in Baton Rouge.
LSU did respond by releasing this statement:
“We at LSU condemn hate and bigotry in any form, including racial remarks. As a state university, however, we are subject to constitutional limitation on ability to take action in response to free speech.”
Nash says she was expecting a different reaction from the university.
“For their response to be ‘Everyone has the right to free speech,’ well, that was hate speech," she said.
Many say LSU should revoke the student’s admission and not let him enroll in the fall. However, there’s only so much the school can do. Attorney Scott Sternberg says there could be limitations.
“The problem is that he has already been admitted and that this is a public school. If this was a private school, there would be no question that they could rescind his admittance, at least in my mind. The fact that it’s a public school means that there are certain restrictions upon the state, things they can and can’t do.”
Sternberg says he thinks LSU is doing the right thing in order to prevent a federal lawsuit, but as for the community, some may still be unhappy.
“I think the school has to be very careful on how they handle this situation. They must be sensitive to the needs of the community and the fact that the community is outraged that this person is coming to school there. However, they also have to look at it as an opportunity to convert this individual from these hateful thoughts to a kind of general member of society who is basically told that this kind of behavior is not okay,” said Sternberg.
As of now, LSU has not made any comments on rejecting the student’s admittance to the school, but how LSU will choose to react come the fall semester may be a different story.
After this report was first published, LSU released a second statement:
LSU officials will be meeting with community and black student leaders daily, or “as many days as it takes to ensure LSU is a safe, welcoming and inclusive university.”
