Lake Charles native Sean Ardoin addresses racism in new song ‘What Do You See?’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles native and Grammy-nominated musician Sean Ardoin released a song about racism and injustice against black males in America.
Ardoin’s “What Do You See” was written four years ago after the death of Alton Sterling, who was shot and killed by two Baton Rouge police officers in July 2016.
“It was just a really heavy time, you know?” Ardoin said in an interview with GRAMMY.com. “For me, to see the execution was too much. Then on the heels of that, another one, then another one... I felt like it would never stop.”
Sterling’s death and the killing of unarmed black men were topics Ardoin said were seldom mentioned or discussed with his white friends.
“It was then I realized that one of the root issues in the racial divide is perception. How do white people perceive black people? I learned a phrase in college that I've held on to, "perception is reality." How a person perceives something is how it is to them... whether it is the truth or not,” Ardoin said.
Ardoin said he wrote the song “What Do You See” in the form of a conversation with a white friend, hoping to have a real conversation about perception and reality.
Ardoin hesitated at first to release the song because he didn’t want to be misunderstood. But four years later, Ardoin decided the message needed to be heard.
“Now here we are, four years later and nothing has changed,” Ardoin said. “I am past caring about those who choose not to get the message. So, I made a lyric video for it and released it May 11th and in two weeks got about 7000 views.”
The lyric video features artists such as Kirk Whalum and men from different backgrounds.
“There are lawyers, law enforcement, real estate professionals, servicemen, journalists, photographers, former pro and collegiate athletes, airline personnel, producers, musicians, zydeco artists (I’m a Louisiana man so it was necessary lol), business owners, and black youth. I tried to get all of 'us,’” Ardoin said.
“I would like to see more artists, labels, and peripheral entities in the music community, that are not black, acknowledge, on their platforms, that bad things are happening to black people and use their influence to help facilitate change. I’m not saying they need to become activists, just advocates for social justice, no matter the level.”
“What Do You See” is available on iTunes.
