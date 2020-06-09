Four Texas men arrested in connection with robbery at jewelry store on Nelson Road

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four Texas men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a jewelry store on Nelson Road.
Authorities say the four men committed a “smash-and-grab” at Nederland Jewelers Monday afternoon. Lake Charles police were called to the scene around 1:44 p.m.
The glass cases within the store were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise were taken from the store, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. Keenum said it was later discovered the suspects were armed during the alleged incident.
Keenum said authorities learned the suspects were in the 400 block of Maple Street, which runs north and south between Winterhalter and Pine streets and intersects with Pryce Street. Lake Charles police officers and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four suspects and were able to recover the stolen merchandise.
· Johnson Moore, 30, Houston: Armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting an officer. Moore’s bond totals $1.26 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.
· Trevione James Terry, 22, Houston: Armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Terry’s bond totals $1.15 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.
· Joshua Terrell Evans, 30, Katy, Texas: Armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Evans’ bond totals $1.25 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.
· Cary Nimmons, 28, Houston: Armed robbery, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Nimmons bond totals $1.15 million set by Judge Mike Canaday.
Keenum asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Larry Newingham at 337.491.1456 extension 5312.
