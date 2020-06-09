FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat index above 100 today, but some relief is on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Plenty of heat and humidity in place have kept temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s this morning, but thankfully the remnants of Cristobal have moved well out of the state. Through the day, temperatures will heat up quickly and the humidity will combine to result in heat index values up to around 102 this afternoon.
Rain chances will be very low through the day with the heat and humidity being the big story, but an approaching front will move through after midnight bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms through the area and a push of drier air tomorrow, lowering humidity and allowing nighttime lows to fall into the 60s.
The best chance of rain and storms will arrive after midnight and push through quickly with the front. Any lingering showers should end by sunrise Wednesday and bring less than ½” as it moves through. While temperatures still heat up tomorrow, northerly winds will send humidity values down through the day. Lows by Thursday morning will drop into the 60s with a much more pleasant feel behind the front.
Starting Thursday morning, lows in the 60s will continue for a few consecutive mornings with highs still topping out in the lower to middle 90s. Plenty of sunshine ahead which will last through the weekend and most of next week.
No further impacts are expected from Cristobal in Louisiana although a persistent southerly wind will keep water levels higher than normal around times of high tide in Cameron Parish again today, but no major coastal flooding will occur. Once the front moves through overnight, winds will turn northerly and take away any additional coastal flooding threat Wednesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
