FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives overnight, and it will push the humidity much lower!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, Tuesday was hot and humid with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s, but with the humidity it felt like the low 100s! But relief is on the way as a cold front will move through early Wednesday.
Yes, a cold front is on the way and will move through Wednesday morning. It will likely produce scattered showers and storms overnight into the predawn hours. Once it moves through dry air will filter in behind the front by the afternoon. Dry air means no rain for the next several days; and the heat index will not be a factor either!
But dry air also means warm afternoons with most areas reaching the low to possibly mid 90s Thursday through Sunday. Morning lows will be slightly cooler with most areas dropping into the mid to upper 60s.
We may see another weak front arriving Sunday, that will act to keep the air dry through at least Tuesday of next week. So, for that reason I have left rain out of the forecast through most of next week too.
The tropics are quiet with no signs of anything developing close to home over the next 5 days. And remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
