DeQuincy firefighters extinguish electrical wiring at fireworks shop

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A set of smoldering electrical wires were put out above Angelo’s Fireworks last night, according to the DeQuincy Fire Department.
The DeQuincy Fire Department and Ward 6 Fire Department were called out to the building in regards to a structure fire around 8 p.m. last night, Monday, June 8, 2020.
But when firefighters arrived on scene they found that the structure was not on fire and that the smoke was coming from some smoldering electrical wiring.
There was no damage to the structure itself during the incident.
