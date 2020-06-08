Weekly milk distribution in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - New Step Outreach, a nonprofit organization in DeRidder, is handing out one gallon of 2% milk every week for anyone in need.
The distribution of Borden milk is on a first come, first serve basis on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at the parking lot on 1006 N. Pine St.
Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicle at all times and to not block the entry or exit to the parking lot or on N. Pine St.
If you’re picking up milk for someone else, you are asked to provide a name, number and an address for verification.
