SWLA Arrest Report - June 7, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 7, 2020.
Demonte Lavell Predium, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Jamyron Leprince Conerly, 20, Jayess, MS: Creation, distribution, or possession of a counterfeit Schedule III drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); vehicle license required; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Robert Allen Sanders II, 26, Sulphur, LA: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Ciera Anne Smith, 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
James Keith Harrell, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Donald Lee Mills Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Robert Simpson Jr., 56, Missouri City, TX: Obscenity.
Scott Allen Jardeneaux, 38, Sulphur: Burglary.
Sarah Beth Needer, 37, Sulphur: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; obstruction of justice; drug paraphernalia; possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Jareth Shermon Bias, 32, Lake Charles: Entry in or remaining on places after being forbidden.
Samuel Erving Beard, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
