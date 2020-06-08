Sweeping police reform proposal unveiled: local reaction

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Amid continuing protests comes a police reform bill on a wide range of issues from choke holds and no knock warrants to military equipment for local police.
Former state police officer Dr. Steve Thompson, PhD, teaches at McNeese and the SWLA Training academy. He says Ggeorge Floyd was killed by criminals.
“You had one officer and three other officers present who could have done something who failed to. So, you don’t have one bad officer, you had four. 100% of officers at the scene in that particular situation are bad,” he said.
Yet, Thompson says deadly force and no knock warrants are sometimes required. He says assessing risk is key.
“I’ve done quite a few no knock warrants and I believe all of them were absolutely necessary, including a hostage rescue. You can’t get a warrant for a home and knock on the door when someone is threatening to kill everybody inside if the police come in. You need to do the no knock warrant under the circumstances,” said Thompson.
But he says alternatives should considered.
“Why do we have to kick in the door at four o clock in the morning. Why can’t we just wait until the person, we know they go to work every day. Wait til they drive down the road and just stop them on the road and pull them over and make the arrest,” he said.
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory says sometimes deadly force is needed to protect police.
“When you’re in a fight with a guy and you’re trying to arrest him and he’s trying to resist you and he’s trying to grab your gun, police shouldn’t be limited to certain rules when the bad guy has no rules,” he said.
However, said Guillory:
“After a guy is handcuffed and he’s done and everything’s done, there’s no need to kneel on his neck or kneel on his back or have a choke hold,” said Guillory.
And, Guillory agrees, sometimes no knock warrants are needed for safety.
“If a guy is violent and we know that he has weapons in the house, it’s certain justifies us using a no knock warrant,” said Guillory.
Guillory says CPSO has arrested 30 of its own deputies, over recent years, showing existing laws provide the means to arrest bad cops.
