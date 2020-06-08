Lake Arthur and Oberlin host rallies in memory of George Floyd

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Protests in response to the death of George Floyd are continuing here in Southwest Louisiana with both Lake Arthur and Oberlin hosting rallies on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Organizers of the rally in Lake Arthur say it’s important to keep the conversation going even after George Floyd is laid to rest.
Organizer Chris Jones says, “I feel like it’s no better time than now, you know. If not now, then when? This is something that gotta be done.”
Both Jones and Ricky Cormier say they want to get Lake Arthur involved in the movement.
Cormier says, “I feel like it’s something that needed to be addressed where I’m from and whatever. And I can’t really speak for White Americans, I can only speak for Black Americans that we always say we wanted change, but we have to do something about it."
According to Jones, “We just trying to target and highlight that we have a problem going on right now with African Americans and with the cops and you know, it just needs to be fixed, so whatever we can do.”
They say its time for a change in the way things are done.
Jones says, “We’re tired of turning the tv on and over and over and over and over and over. I mean, come on man, we can’t keep on. It’s the United States of America, the free country, the land of the free, the home of the brave you know, so we can’t just keep on continuing to let this carry on.”
In memory of their friend that they lost, they hope that this movement changes the conversation.
“I want you to just know that Floyd had a big heart, and he also had a big frame, but his heart was bigger than his frame and I just want everybody to know, we have to come as one, we have to unite, with unity because this is not how our country is going to grow and it’s all about growth."
Over 150 people attended the Lake Arthur protest.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.