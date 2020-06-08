FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Minimal impacts from Cristobal with a few tropical downpours possible by afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With Cristobal now well inland, the storm has been downgraded to a tropical depression and was centered about 40 miles NW of Baton Rouge and on a north-northwesterly push at about 10 mph. The storm will continue to weaken but is still producing storm surge and inland flooding from SE Louisiana through parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, well east of the where the storm made landfall.
The impacts will continue to remain greatest to our north and east, but some increasing tropical rains this afternoon as we see some of the rain bands move in by this afternoon, although our risk of flooding and severe weather remains very minimal. Models indicate rain amounts of at or less than one inch of rain today with just a few heavier downpours expected by this afternoon as the storm continues to depart the state.
By this evening, rain chances will continue to decrease as winds turn back on onshore. This could create a minor coastal flooding issue for Cameron Parish during times of high tide later this afternoon and through Tuesday. Southerly winds will remain brisk at times through the day tomorrow and again could create some minor coastal flooding in Cameron tomorrow during times of high tide.
Tuesday should bring an overall drier day with fewer impacts as sunshine at times returns. The main impact tomorrow outside of the breeze will be the heat. Highs topping out in the lower to middle 90s will feel much hotter with humidity creating a heat index of up to 100. The chances of rain tomorrow are low during the day and evening but increase again late Tuesday night into Wednesday ahead of a front.
Our next weather maker arrives in the predawn hours of Wednesday as a front pushes through overnight. This is forecast to bring a line of potentially strong thunderstorms through the area before sunrise, and while no colder temperatures will be accompanying the front, drier air will send humidity values down and morning temperatures get a reprieve with a few mornings in the 60s.
Behind this front, sunshine will prevail through the afternoon and usher in a long stretch of dry days ahead for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. Highs top out in the in 90s with humidity values in check allowing for lows at night to dip into the upper 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
