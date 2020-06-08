FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cristobal is gone, now our attention turns to an approaching cold front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cristobal made landfall Sunday afternoon and quickly moved farther inland, now the remnants are moving across Arkansas. We will continue to see rain bands move across the area and these could produce briefly heavy rain. It will also remain breezy with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph gradually becoming more southerly.
The wind and clouds will keep temperatures very warm overnight with lows only reaching the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning, and remaining in the 80s at the coast. Tides may run a little higher than normal through Tuesday, but nothing worse than any day with strong southerly winds.
Tuesday will be warm and muggy with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s, but with the humidity it may feel like the low 100s! Rain looks very limited, so I dropped the rain chance to 10%. That will increase Tuesday night as a cold front approaches.
Yes, a cold front is on the way and will move through Wednesday. It will likely produce scattered showers and storms early in the day with dry air filtering in behind the front by the afternoon. Dry air means no rain for the next several days.
But dry air also means warm afternoons with most areas reaching the low to possibly mid 90s Thursday through Sunday. Morning lows will be slightly cooler with most areas dropping into the mid to upper 60s.
We may see another weak front arriving Sunday, that will act to keep the air dry through at least Tuesday of next week. So, for that reason I have left rain out of the forecast until next Wednesday when we gradually return to more of a normal summer weather pattern.
The tropics are quiet with no signs of anything developing close to home over the next 5 days. And remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
