Dennis Allen confident veteran leadership will guide Saints through turbulence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees’ stance on the death of George Floyd and related protests is becoming clearer after his comments directed toward President Donald Trump Friday and his wife, Brittany’s, Instagram post Sunday.
Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen spoke to the media via videoconference Monday and provided insight on how the team is handling the initially-divisive comments “I think the fact that we have got a veteran team allows us to handle these types of situations a lot better," Allen said. "Certainly, I think the thing that is evident is that there has to be communication in our country and communication is really a two-way street. To be able to have effective communication, somebody has to be willing to speak, but somebody has to be willing to listen. I think that’s where we’re at right now. Obviously these are challenging times that we’re dealing with in our country and we’ve got to do whatever is necessary to make sure we solve of the issues that we’re dealing with.”
Part of the team’s healing process involved a team meeting Friday, two days after the initial comments “I think the leadership on this team," Allen told reporters. "I think we’re all in good hands and it starts with our ownership running down through Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton, our head coach, on through our players. I think we’ve got great leadership in our organization. We understand how to deal with adversity. I thought it was a great meeting and I thought that our team benefited from it.”
