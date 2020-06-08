Company looking to hire drivers to deliver meals to local students this summer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since schools in Southwest Louisiana closed due to COVID-19, food service workers across the area have continued serving meals to those families in need.
Now, that Summer is upon us, getting those meals to kids safely with enough resources could be a challenge. So much so, that Lake Charles has partnered with First Choice Transportations, a local courier service, to make sure that healthy meals are still delivered to those students who depend on them most.
Three months ago, the biggest challenge for area schools was adjusting lesson plans and figuring out how to get meals to local students.
“Because we left not being able to say goodbye to them,” said Ralph Wilson Elementary Cafateria Manager Katherine Jones.
That challenge was met with success, but now the focus shifts to providing those same opportunities to kids during the summer months.
“Just to give a perspective of how much of a need there is...last year, the summer food program served over 147,000 meals between the months of June and July," said Katie Harrington, City of Lake Charles Spokesperson.
The city has partnered with third-party companies to continue delivering healthy meals to local students, but there’s new challenge in finding enough drivers to deliver those meals amidst the pandemic.
“Normally we specialize in delivery from small packages up to large truck distribution work," said Linda Louviere, First Choice Couriers Managing Partner. "For COVID-19, business dropped substantially, so we were thrilled to participate in this project.”
Louviere said this is the first time that their company has ever been used to distribute meals, further emphasizing the need and the challenges local communities have faced due to COVID-19.
“We do know that there were charitable organizations working to get meals to school kids already...so we were aware of the need and just really excited to find out the state recognized the need as well and wanted to provide this service formally," said Louviere.
Right now, First Choice has about half the drivers they would need to successfully deliver meals to the surrounding area. They’re currently looking for drivers to service Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes.
“For Calcasieu Parish, we’re serving anywhere between 7,000-8,000 kids per week, with a prospective goal of 12,000," Louviere said. "They receive a box of food for the week...as people continue to sign up that number continues to grow, therefore the need for drivers is very great.”
As mentioned, the company is looking for drivers to help deliver meals to children in Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes that are currently on the free or reduced lunch program at their respective schools.
Drivers must have a clean driving record, be at least 18 years of age, and have a SmartPhone with the capability to use the NextStop app.
Anyone interested can apply online at www.FirstChoiceGroup.us.
“We’ve received copies of letters from parents just thanking the state for doing this and letting them know what an impact it’s made on their family," Louviere said. ”The blessing is ours...to know that we are able to provide this for the children and have the ability to pull this together so quickly is rewarding in itself."
She says due to COVID-19, personal contact is *not* required for deliveries and that all CDC guidelines are enforced.
The program lasts until July 24.
