City of Lake Charles public transportation adapts to COVID-19 safety measures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A variety of businesses and services were deemed “non-essential” during coronavirus shutdowns, but in Lake Charles public transportation was not one of them.
“We made the decision that it was just going to be too much of a burden to remove that service from our citizens,” Nic Hunter, mayor of Lake Charles said.
Transit Driver, Lawrence Antoine, agrees that the service is needed. He says the preventative measures put in place have helped given him a sense of security while working through this pandemic.
“It is very important for the city of Lake Charles," Antoine said. "They have provided us all the means to keep everybody safe.”
Each bus is stocked with hand sanitizer for riders to use, certain seats are blocked off to maintain social distancing, buses are professionally deep-cleaned every morning.
“When a bus returns to the terminal they are rubbed down with alcohol on every trip so that makes everyone secure," Antoine added. "The drivers and the patrons that are on the bus feel safe.”
Capacity for each bus is kept at 6 people per bus. Mayor hunter says the city also has a plan in place in case a bus happens to be full when someone is attempting to board.
“We have the ability to call into the central station and alert a bus that’s in the area that there are some people at that stop that were unable to get on the regularly scheduled bus,” Mayor Hunter said.
Mayor Hunter says he is proud of the way each safety measure has been carried out and he’s glad citizens of Lake Charles have been able to continue taking advantage of our public transportation.
"I’m very proud of the city staff that’s working in the transit department to make sure that we’re able to continue to provide this vital service for our citizens, while also adapting to COVID-19,″ Mayor Hunter said.
The city of Lake Charles is strongly encouraging transit passengers to also wear masks while riding to ensure the safety of everyone on board.
