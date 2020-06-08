Calcasieu Council on Aging enters second phase of senior outreach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With seniors being the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, the Calcasieu Council on Aging has been supporting the area’s senior population from a distance these last few months. Now, that outreach will be moving on to its second phase.
Executive Director for the council Jaqueline Green says, “Friday, March 13, we received our orders that we were to close all of our congregate meal sites in our seven senior centers throughout Calcasieu Parish and the doors to our main office location.”
But closed doors doesn’t mean services will stop. In fact, Green says that the council has served even more seniors during the pandemic.
“What we’re doing right now is so far we’ve served about 6,000 emergency meals to over 300 new seniors who have needed our help during the pandemic. We are still assisting the most critical needs seniors in the parish that need our help.”
And that’s not all the council is doing.
According to Green, “We are providing alternative services for seniors who used to come into our senior centers and are having issues with isolation. They’re not used to being at home so we’re trying to combat depression and loneliness.”
Whether it’s through regular phone calls or just hosing activities like parking lot bingo, Green says giving a social connection to seniors is crucial to their wellbeing.
“We are blessed that we haven’t lost many of our seniors at all here in Calcasieu Parish to the coronavirus that were active in our senior centers and we’re just trying to make sure that as the CCOA family of seniors that participate in our senior centers that we keep them active and engaged.”
Transportation has also resumed for doctor’s appointments and getting supplies. But with hurricane season now underway, Green had an important reminder for seniors.
“We remind them to call our office and if they would like to receive a SNAP form, we will mail it out to them and have them fill it out. The SNAP form gives us the information that we need if they would need to be evacuated.”
If you are a senior who needs assistance, or would like more information, you can call the Calcasieu Council on Aging at 337-474-2583.
