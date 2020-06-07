FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, still watching the chance for rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a mostly cloudy afternoon so far with very little rain. We are watching some showers on the outer rain bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving in as we progress through the evening.
Overall as we head into the rest of the afternoon temperatures will be holding very steady in the middle 80′s before slowly falling into the overnight hours. Rain chances remain fairly low as a lot of the rain remains off to the east closer to where the storm makes landfall. Overnight we can expect a few scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder possible as some of the outer bands skirt Southwest Louisiana, but the better chance of rain looks to come into our Monday as we see wrap around moisture. Temperatures will be remaining warm overnight with high humidity as well as we start Monday off in the middle and upper 70′s. Monday will be another similar day to our Sunday as we see mostly cloudy skies as Cristobal continues to push off to our north. Over the last couple of hours the storm has jogged slightly farther to the northeast where it looks to make landfall in eastern Louisiana. This could prevent some of the wrap around moisture from getting into our area. Highs Monday will still be warm as we will see a few breaks allowing some sunshine and temperatures to top off in the middle and upper 80′s. Shower and storm chances continue into the overnight hours of Monday and the early hours of Tuesday morning before slowly tapering off into the early afternoon.
As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday we will be watching a front to push through the region and this will create a few more showers and storms into the region. Afternoon highs will be warmer as well as we reach the lower 90′s with partly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. We do begin to dry things out behind the front and that will allow us to cool down for the warm nights just slightly. Into late week lows look to drop back into the middle and upper 60′s.
Approaching next weekend as of now things are looking very nice with mostly sunny skies, but it will be a warm one with highs in the lower 90′s and lows in the lower to middle 70′s. Some models show a little warmer with some middle 90′s, but we will have to see how much dry air can work its way into Southwest Louisiana. For now you can continue to receive alerts on Cristobal on air, online and our KPLC 7Weather app. A live look at radar can also be found, have a safe and great rest of the weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
