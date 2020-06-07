FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, still watching the chance for rain

Overall as we head into the rest of the afternoon temperatures will be holding very steady in the middle 80′s before slowly falling into the overnight hours. Rain chances remain fairly low as a lot of the rain remains off to the east closer to where the storm makes landfall. Overnight we can expect a few scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder possible as some of the outer bands skirt Southwest Louisiana, but the better chance of rain looks to come into our Monday as we see wrap around moisture. Temperatures will be remaining warm overnight with high humidity as well as we start Monday off in the middle and upper 70′s. Monday will be another similar day to our Sunday as we see mostly cloudy skies as Cristobal continues to push off to our north. Over the last couple of hours the storm has jogged slightly farther to the northeast where it looks to make landfall in eastern Louisiana. This could prevent some of the wrap around moisture from getting into our area. Highs Monday will still be warm as we will see a few breaks allowing some sunshine and temperatures to top off in the middle and upper 80′s. Shower and storm chances continue into the overnight hours of Monday and the early hours of Tuesday morning before slowly tapering off into the early afternoon.