FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s a hot afternoon, Cristobal bring some rain into Sunday night and Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a very warm afternoon as e have reached the lower 90′s as we have seen plenty of sunshine and just a few cumulus clouds from time to time.
As we move through the rest of the evening we could see a few showers and storms working their way through Southwest Louisiana, but overall the rain chance is remaining low this evening. Temperatures will be slowly falling as we head into the overnight and we will see a very humid start to our Sunday morning with temperatures running in the middle and upper 70′s. As we head into Sunday afternoon this is where we will be watching Tropical Storm Cristobal near the coast as it makes landfall later in the evening. Overall it will be another warm afternoon as we see temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s due to the sunshine we see in the morning and into the afternoon. Right now there is dry air working its way into the storm and that is preventing it from strengthening too much. As for our rain chances we do see the rain chances increasing into the afternoon and overnight, but even then we don’t see a whole lot of widespread rain according to the latest models. Heading into Sunday night we see temperatures once again remaining warm in the middle 70′s with very muggy conditions. The rain chances look a little higher for Monday as the storm moves off to the north of Southwest Louisiana. Right now the current thinking is that we could see 1-2 inches of rain with locally higher totals possible in some of the heavier rain bands. Winds look to remain a little lighter with sustained winds of 10-30 mph with gust maybe to 40 in some of the bands. We will continue to track the storm as it approaches and for the latest updates you can check out our KPLC 7Weather app.
Moving into Tuesday the storm continues to move off to our north and we will be drying things out, but we will also be watching for a few showers and storms as we watch a boundary pushing through that could spark a few of those showers and storms. Temperatures will be warm as well as we reach the lower 90′s once again. We see the shower and storm chance continuing into Wednesday with the passage of the front and that will be clearing things out.
Temperatures will be warmer into the end of next week as drier air works its way into the region behind the front and that will allow for temperatures to warm even more. For now highs are in the lower 90′s, but we will have to watch for the potential of seeing a few middle 90′s. For now watch for updates online and on air for the latest.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
