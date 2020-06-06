FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s a hot afternoon, Cristobal bring some rain into Sunday night and Monday

As we move through the rest of the evening we could see a few showers and storms working their way through Southwest Louisiana, but overall the rain chance is remaining low this evening. Temperatures will be slowly falling as we head into the overnight and we will see a very humid start to our Sunday morning with temperatures running in the middle and upper 70′s. As we head into Sunday afternoon this is where we will be watching Tropical Storm Cristobal near the coast as it makes landfall later in the evening. Overall it will be another warm afternoon as we see temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s due to the sunshine we see in the morning and into the afternoon. Right now there is dry air working its way into the storm and that is preventing it from strengthening too much. As for our rain chances we do see the rain chances increasing into the afternoon and overnight, but even then we don’t see a whole lot of widespread rain according to the latest models. Heading into Sunday night we see temperatures once again remaining warm in the middle 70′s with very muggy conditions. The rain chances look a little higher for Monday as the storm moves off to the north of Southwest Louisiana. Right now the current thinking is that we could see 1-2 inches of rain with locally higher totals possible in some of the heavier rain bands. Winds look to remain a little lighter with sustained winds of 10-30 mph with gust maybe to 40 in some of the bands. We will continue to track the storm as it approaches and for the latest updates you can check out our KPLC 7Weather app.