LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - During the last few months of school we’ve seen the benefits of technology as an essential learning tool. And now, the Calcasieu Parish School Board is using this new skill set to create virtual summer learning camps.
Chief Academic Officer Shannon LaFargue says, “A lot of our students, a lot of our parents, and of course personnel in the CBSP system developed a skill set that we felt like we could take advantage of by providing virtual summer learning camps for our students.”
He says there will be two sessions that last two weeks each, “The sessions run from June 15 to the 26th. The second session will be July 6th through the 17th. So some of the sessions are going to be centered around project-based learning opportunities. System based learning opportunities. Transition development from middle school to high school will be at camp. We have an ACT Boot Camp for high school students, astronomy. One camp that I know I’m interested in is called “I ate my math homework.” This camp will explore the relationships between math and cooking.”
And the camps are free for any Calcasieu Parish students from K through 12th grade. “Just go to cpsb.org and click on summer learning camps. That will take you into the registration process and all of the information that you need to register. The directions will be right there for you. We look at it as an opportunity to embrace a new learning format and offer our students great opportunities to enhance their learning skill sets over the summer.”
In addition to this, any student that qualifies for the program will be able to temporarily check out a device to access the program.
