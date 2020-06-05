Two peaceful protests planned for Saturday

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Two Black Lives Matter rallies are planned Saturday in Southwest Louisiana.
The first protest will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Lake Arthur Park in Lake Arthur. The second is in Oberlin at 6 p.m. at District 4 Park, off MLK Drive.
Protests have happened around the country following the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.
The rallies have called for racial equality.
While many protests around the country have turned violent, those in Southwest Louisiana have remained peaceful.
Organizers say Saturday’s protests will be peaceful, too.
