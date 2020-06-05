SWLA Arrest Report - June 4, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 4, 2020.
Bonnie Ann Carrier, 58, Iowa: Forgery; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Vinston Depaull Shavers, 55, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Richard Cole McCallon, 36, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Jarred Clint Carpenter, 36, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule I drug; trespassing.
Dakota Jaryn Langley, 24, Westlake: Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Robin Folse Washington, 40, Morgan City: Instate detainer.
Aaron Matthew Jernigan, 32, Orange, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of or dealing in unregistered weapons; stopping, standing, or parking outside a business or residence; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Jeremy Alexander Allen, 27, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a firearm by a felon; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; speeding; reckless operation; traffic-control signals; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; tail lamps; proper equipment required on vehicles; no drivers license on person; turning movements required; resisting an officer.
Hadley Ray Cooper, 22, Vinton: Instate detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; criminal conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (7 charges); criminal conspiracy; second offense illegal carrying of weapons (2 charges); first offense possession of stolen firearms; conspiracy.
Jacquetta Nicole Brown, 32, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Troy Bartholomew Zachary Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); proper equipment required on vehicles.
Samuel Fitzgerald Epolite, 51, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dakota Currey Semien, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Felicia Jackson, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kayla Nicole Carter, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Felithia Hope Hunter, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Terrez John King, 23, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of marijuana; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Jeffery James Sullivan, 23, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
