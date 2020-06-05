Saints’ Thomas and Lattimore among players calling for NFL to admit silencing players in peaceful protests

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints players Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are among several players calling for the NFL to say it was wrong to silence players in their peaceful protests.
The minute long video called “A message on behalf of the NFL” that was posted to Thomas’ Instagram Thursday night features Odell Beckham Jr., Tyrann Mathieu, Ezekiel Elliot, Patrick Mahomes and many others.
In the video, players ask what will it take for the NFL to listen to their players when they speak out against police brutality. They also pose the question, “What if I was George Floyd?”
The NFL players also go on to state what they would like to hear from the NFL on the issue of police brutality and peaceful prostests such as kneeling during the National Anthem.
Protests have broken out around the country and the world following the death of George Floyd during an arrest with Minneapolis Police.
Since Floyd’s death, the four officers involved in the incident have all been fired from the police department and have been charged in his death. Derek Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck during his arrest has been charged with second degree murder.
