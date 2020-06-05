Saints offensive line coach Dan Roushar talks offseason development

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Of all positions that have been impacted most from the Covid 19 shutdowns, offensive line may be at the top of the list.
“It has certainly been a challenge," Roushar said. "I think it has been a welcome challenge, with the idea that we have been restricted to our ability to be in in-person contact with the players. Each morning for the last three weeks we’ve had what we consider virtual meetings and we’ve really kind of involved the young players.”
Speaking of young players, Roushar will have another one this season in first round Cesar Ruiz.
“I certainly have been impressed with his ability to absorb the information and be able to communicate it back to us. I think he’s got really good recall, from meeting to meeting to meeting. And that’s one of the things that we challenge him with. “
Saints head coach Sean Payton boldly claimed on draft night that they didn’t draft Ruiz to be a backup. But where will he play: center or guard?
"We recognize he was a heck of a center the last couple years at Michigan and we recognize his value in that area and I think it’s between Sean’s (Payton) direction and as we see this thing taking shape the ability to make a move with Erik and slide Cesar and or go the other direction with it. Those things will be determined as we come to camp and attack this thing.”
