McNeese athletes thrilled to start voluntary workouts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “You felt like a little kid at the ballpark. It was that type of thrill just to be back in that environment,” Cowboy baseball left-handed pitcher Brody Strahan said.
That’s the mood at McNeese after nearly three months without sports, there’s finally some normalcy back in athletes’ lives.
“With everything opening back up as of June 1 for voluntary workouts and just getting to see the coaches and the guys, it’s a blessing. It makes you not take things for granted. I’m really excited to be back,” said Strahan.
Not every athlete is back on campus yet, but the ones that live close are taking advantage. Each team operates on a separate schedule, for example:
“We work out with our strength coach, coach Nate at 1:30 every day. We do weights and conditioning. Then, we have our individual workouts for basketball, but we do that on our own," Cowgirl guard Callie Maddox said.
“We have two options. We have a 1:30-3:30 group. Then, we have a 5:15-6:30 group and that’s more for the guys that work and have jobs. It’s flexible with their schedules,” Strahan added.
But – things look different right now and that’s to keep everyone safe. There’s only one way you can enter the facilities.
“We have to go through the training room on the opposite side of the field house. Then, they check our temperature and if we’re good then they tell us we can go," Maddox said. "Then, we’re able to walk through the field house to get into the weight room.”
The extra work put in during this time can only benefit teams across the nation. And like everyone, athletes wait patiently to get back on their stage.
“I am just really excited for this season. I can tell already being back that our mindsets are just different than they have been in the past. I think the time away from basketball made us realize how much we love it. I think it’s going to be a great year,” said Maddox.
“I believe the goal is to make Omaha. I believe that is the goal for everyone on the team. We are one solid unit,” Strahan said. "When people say you reload or rebuild, there’s no rebuilding on this team. We have all the weapons we need on this team. We have so much talent. I believe good things are going to happen come the 2021 season.
