Linda’s Lounge in Lake Charles prepares for phase two reopening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The lights are back on, music is playing and drinks are being served after over two months of Louisiana’s bars being shut, to help slow the spread of Coronavirus.
Victoria Babin, owner of Linda’s Lounge on Lake Street, just bought the bar in February. She says she is eager to finally welcome customers back.
“Well we actually have a few in now, and we have plenty more coming in but we’re going to stay at our capacity,” she said.
Babin says, Linda’s Lounge will have someone keeping track of the number of people coming in and out to make sure they stay under the 25% occupancy ordered by Gov. Edwards’ proclamation.
Clancy Nordness, an employee at the bar, says they’ve also made additional changes since shutting down back in March.
“We’ve done some renovations in here to make everything look nice, and along with that we’ve put some safety measures in place," Nordness said. "We’ve put some hand sanitizing stations in here for our customers at different locations throughout the bar. We’re going to be cleaning throughout the days to make sure everything is sanitized and disinfected for everybody.”
And Nordness says, they are going above and beyond. Seeking additional help from professionals to keep the bar clean.
“We’ve also hired an outside source to come in and sanitize our entire bar every single day,” Nordness said.
Everyone at Linda’s Lounge says they want customers to be able to enjoy life again, without having to worry about anything other than having a good time.
“Everybody is going to be safe," Nordness said. "We just can’t wait to see everybody and get back to normal.”
Bill Reeves, a customer at the bar, says while he’s extremely happy to see friends again he hopes everyone will remain smart and vigilant when going out.
“Bons Temps Rouler with a grain of salt, be careful," Reeves said. "There is still a virus out there.”
